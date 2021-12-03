Winter Storm Expected Sunday Afternoon Through Monday

Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm.

Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

Risk of freezing rain for some areas.

Heavy rain for some areas.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

When:

Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Impacts:

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Discussion:

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and as a result, the snowfall amounts and areas affected by freezing rain and heavy rain could change. At this time, areas north and west of Sudbury are expected to receive mainly snow, whereas areas east and south of Sudbury could see a wintry mix of precipitation. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.