Orillia OPP Investigating Sexual Assault After Break And Enter Into A Home

Orillia OPP are currently investigating the sexual assault of an adult female, after her home was broken into by an unknown/unidentified male in the early hours of December 2, 2021.

On November 24 and 25, and December 1, 2021, officers have responded to an unknown/unidentified male who was attempting to break into a number of homes in the area:

· Barrie Road and Dallas Street

· Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park

· Mississaga Street West and Albert Street North

The suspect is described as a tall, white male in his 20s with light brown hair, wearing a black medical mask or dark colored ski mask.

The investigation is still in the early stages; however, the OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate these incidents. Investigators are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/