Stuff A Cruiser Events In Gravenhurst And Bracebridge This Weekend

Members of the OPP Muskoka-Georgian Bay Auxiliary Unit have once again partnered with the Salvation Army in Muskoka for the annual “Stuff a Cruiser” event.

Those wishing to help make a child’s Christmas bright, may bring their new, unwrapped toys to one of the Auxiliary Members who will be posted at area stores between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021 at the following locations:

Bracebridge Walmart store located at 40 Depot Drive, Bracebridge;

Bracebridge Canadian Tire Store located at 450 Muskoka Road 118 and

Gravenhurst Canadian Tire store located at 431 Talisman Drive, Gravenhurst.

You may also bring a toy donation to downtown Bracebridge on Friday December 3, 2021 after 6:00 p.m. where officers will be participating in Santa’s Festival of Lights!

All toys collected will go to assist local families in need.