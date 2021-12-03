Driver Speeding And Impaired On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 Northbound near North Kahshe Lake Road in Gravenhurst on Thursday December 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and while coming to a stop, the driver and a passenger traded positions in the vehicle. Officers engaged with the occupants of the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 20-year-old Joahan Hernandez of London, ON with the following:
- Impaired Operation by Drug
- Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
- Possession of Schedule I Substance (Opioid)
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime
- Dangerous Operation
The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 25, 2022 to answer to his charges.
Gee, that’s enough to get a ticket for. This is Ontario, remember, where no crime goes punished!