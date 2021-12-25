Winter Safety And Roadside Snowbanks

For generations of kids, big piles of snow have equalled winter fun. Snowbanks created by snow plows can easily be transformed into snow forts, caves and miniature sledding hills. However, it is important to be aware of the potential hazards of children playing in snowbanks or in close proximity of Town streets.

The Town of Bracebridge Public Works Department is encouraging parents and guardians to talk to children about the importance of staying away from roadside snowbanks, regardless of conditions, and provide some tips for safe snow fun.

Educate children not to climb, play, build snow forts or tunnels in snowbanks at the side of streets or in cul de-sacs as they could slip and fall into oncoming traffic. Snow plows perform road clearing at odd times and have limited visibility. Children inside a tunnel at or near the end of a driveway may not be seen. Also, snow forts could collapse or be pushed down by plow equipment during snow clearing operations.

Tips for Safe Snow Fun: