Winter Parking Ban In Lake Of Bays, Violators Will Be Towed Without Warning

The Township’s Public Works Department would like to remind residents, visitors and contractors that parked vehicles impeding winter operations will be towed without any warning at the owner’s expense as well as be subject to a fine. There is NO PARKING or standing of vehicles on any road or street allowed in the Township of Lake of Bays when it interferes with winter operations as per Section 170 (12) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Vehicles parked on municipally maintained roads make it difficult for our winter operations staff to clear the roadways in an efficient and timely manner, and in some cases can endanger Township staff and other drivers on the road.

“When our operators encounter an illegally parked vehicle, they often have no choice but to back all the way out of the road. Sometimes for long stretches and often in poor weather conditions. Says Superintendent of Public Works, Steve Peace “This puts Municipal Operator’s safety at risk and greatly impacts our service delivery to our residents and visitors. It will not be tolerated.”