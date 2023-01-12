Habitat For Humanity ReStore Signs On For Another 3 Years At Huntsville Place Mall

Tucked behind the Huntsville Place Mall on King William Street is a true hidden gem of Muskoka. While it may not remain hidden, it will remain in the same location for another three years. After five years in its present location, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (HFHOGN) has signed on to extend the lease of its Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Huntsville for an additional 36 months.

“Sometimes I feel like we’re Huntsville’s best-kept secret,” says ReStore manager Amanda White. “But our regulars know that the key is to come in often for the best finds. And they know every dollar goes to support HFHOGN’s goal to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership in our community. I give full credit to our volunteers, donors, and customers,” continues Amanda. “You are the ReStore. You’re the lifeblood of this organization. We couldn’t do this without you; there is no ‘we’ without you.”

“The community knows us as a great place to shop, donate, and volunteer,” adds Meghan Taylor, Director of ReStore Operations for HFHOGN. “But many don’t know ReStore is a social enterprise retailer. We accept and resell donations of new and used furniture, appliances, decor, and home improvement building materials to support, promote, and financially enable the mission of Habitat for Humanity. Donations from businesses and the community have contributed to the recent completion of the four-plex on Irene Street, and our universally accessible, energy-efficient semi-detached homes in Bala that will soon be occupied by families.”

“Simply put, everyone deserves a safe and decent place to live,” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of HFHOGN. “We rely on our ReStores to fund operations and allow us to continue building affordable housing in our communities. Our model is a continuing cycle of creating attainable housing solutions that are long-lasting, and far-reaching. We couldn’t do it without our ReStores.”

Thanks to donors, the Huntsville ReStore is well stocked with fresh items for treasure hunters to discover.

“We have a little of everything,” says Donor Experience Officer, Elizabeth Parsons. “The key to shopping at ReStore is planning ahead and visiting frequently. Not every visit needs to lead to a purchase. Know what you’re looking for, and be willing to wait for it to become available. You’d be amazed at the deals our regular customers get, and it’s because they make sure to keep an eye on our ever-changing inventory. We have items at all price points!”

The Hunstville ReStore is open for shopping and donation drop-offs from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm. Located at 70 King William Street, drive around to the rear of Huntsville Place Mall to access the ReStore. Donation pickup can also be arranged by calling the store at 705-788-0305.

For additional information or to explore volunteer opportunities at the Huntsville ReStore, contact Amanda White, ReStore Manager, at awhite@habitatgatewaynorth.com or visit www.habitatgatewaynorth.com.