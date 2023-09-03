Windsor Police Arrest Gravenhurst Resident For Outstanding Warrant

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Elgin County (Chatham Detachment) conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an individual being taken into custody.

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 11:29 a.m., an officer of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on the westbound Highway 401 near the 73-kilometer marker, Municipality of Chatham-Kent, following a wanted persons notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

The investigating officer determined the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding arrest warrant held by the Windsor Police Service and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The accused, a 32-year-old of Gravenhurst, was transferred into the custody of the Windsor Police Service to satisfy the arrest warrant.

The name of the accused was not released.