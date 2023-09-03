Huntsville Resident Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 127

Killaloe OPP are continuing to investigate a collision that resulted in the death of one driver.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), paramedics and members of the South Algonquin Fire Department responded to a serious two vehicle collision involving two sport utility vehicles, (SUV) on 127 Highway, north of McKenzie Lake Road in the Township of South Algonquin.

Police investigation has revealed the driver of the SUV proceeding northbound on 127 Highway veered into the oncoming lane resulting in a head on collision with the driver of the second SUV that was travelling southbound.

Several people including a 10-year-old child were transported to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. The 83-year-old driver from Huntsville was initially transported by paramedics to hospital and later air lifted to a secondary hospital by ORNG. Police were notified several days later that this driver had died in hospital.

Police have charged a 43-year-old driver from Rome, Italy with careless driving causing death, country to the Highway Traffic Act. The driver was issued a summons to appear in court. Both vehicles sustained major damages and were towed.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators, (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation. A portion of Highway 127 remained closed due to the collision investigation. A postmortem has been ordered. Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information surrounding this collision is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.