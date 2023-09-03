Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Southwood Road In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a fatal single motorcycle collision in Gravenhurst.

On September 2, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Gravenhurst Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to Southwood Road, where a motorcycle collided into the ditch after failing to navigate a curve in the road. The 60-year-old rider from Oshawa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the person was not released.

Southwood Road was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.