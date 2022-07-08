Wilson’s Falls Trail Redevelopment Project

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking improvements on Wilson’s Falls Trail during the summer of 2022. The network of trails, which runs next to the north branch of the Muskoka River, is comprised of a series of main, loop and spur trails of various difficulty including connections to the Trans Canada Trail.

The intent of the trail redevelopment project is to provide improvements to various sections on the Wilson’s Falls Trail with a goal of creating a trail network that will provide a positive, safe and sustainable trail experience. The Town of Bracebridge Active Transportation Advisory Committee has a goal to transform Wilson’s Falls Trail into a Signature Trail.

Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised that sections of the Wilson’s Falls Trail will be temporarily closed effective Thursday, July 7, 2022 until further notice. The closure is necessary to permit redevelopment of the trail infrastructure. Signs and barricades will be placed at the closed trail sections. Updates concerning specific closure locations will be posted on the Town’s social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter, and public engagement platform, EngageBracebridge.

The Town is committed to maintaining safe and orderly work sites. While noise, heavy equipment and temporary closures are intrusive, they are common elements of trail improvement projects. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.