Linda McBurney And Rosemary Bolitho Donate Proceeds From The Sale Of Lake Of Bays Cottage To Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Long-term friends Linda McBurney and Rosemary Bolitho have generously made a $1.66 Million gift of a lifetime to Huntsville Hospital Foundation with the sale of their Lake of Bays cottage.

In May 2021, Linda was receiving weekly chemo treatments. Instead of travelling elsewhere for care, Linda asked if Huntsville Hospital had a chemo clinic where she could access treatment in our community and still enjoy summer at the cottage. “I was surprised to learn that Huntsville Hospital offered a satellite chemo clinic,” said Linda.

When it was time to sell the cottage, they wanted to support the community that brought their families and friends together. “The cottage is located in Lake of Bays, and it is important to us that the funds from the sale of the cottage remain in the community,” said Rosemary.

A cottage is a unifying point in the lives of many. “Throughout life, family may live in different cities or even countries, but there is only one family cottage. A destination that brings family together. I am grateful for the care I received at Huntsville Hospital and happy to support a community that holds so many wonderful memories for us,” said Linda.

“Receiving a donation to this magnitude does not happen every day. The generous donation is the largest non-estate gift from a donor in the history of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation,” said Katherine Craine, Executive Director, Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “We are forever grateful and thankful for the leadership and generosity of Linda and Rosemary. Thank you for choosing to allow the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to be a part of your legacy in such a meaningful way,” adds Katherine.

“On behalf of the entire team at Huntsville Hospital, I would like to express my most sincere appreciation to Linda and Rosemary for this incredible gift and my gratitude for their compassion for our Huntsville site,” stated Cheryl Harrison, President & CEO, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

The historic and transformational gift from Linda and Rosemary will help ensure our community has access to the most advanced medical equipment, here.