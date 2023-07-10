Will You Take The No Hot Pets Pledge To Save An Animal’s Life This Summer?

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and participating SPCAs and humane societies across the province are asking you to help keep animals safe this summer by taking the No Hot Pets pledge vowing to never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle.

Visit nohotpets.ca to take the pledge and receive a free window decal for your car, while supplies last. You can also save a life when you report animals left unattended in vehicles by calling the Province of Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9Animal, or your local police. The Ontario SPCA is not who to call if you see an animal in a car. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911.

Additional ways you can save an animal’s life this summer through the No Hot Pets campaign include:

Share the No Hot Pets message on social media using the hashtag #nohotpets

using the hashtag #nohotpets Support businesses that allow animals in their store and encourage local businesses to take part. Digital signs are available for download at nohotpets.ca for businesses to place in their window, letting people know they are pet friendly.

and encourage local businesses to take part. Digital signs are available for download at nohotpets.ca for businesses to place in their window, letting people know they are pet friendly. Ask your municipality to enact a bylaw to prevent animals from being left unattended in vehicles. Visit nohotpets.ca to access a form letter with a sample bylaw.

Parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures, even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows open. If you can’t take your animal with you, the Ontario SPCA urges you to leave them at home where they are safe.

Visit nohotpets.ca to learn how you can get involved.