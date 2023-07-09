91% Of Canadians Identify Cooking From Scratch As A Way To Save On Groceries

Grocery prices remain elevated in Canada and, according to new Mintel research, Canadians are changing habits to accommodate: 91% of Canadians with any cooking or meal planning responsibility agree that scratch cooking is a good way to save money on groceries. Meanwhile, four in five (81%) say they are adapting home-cooked meals to account for the rising cost of ingredients (eg meat, produce). For a quarter (77%) of consumers, the rise in food prices is pushing them to plan more of their meals ahead of time to avoid waste.

Joel Gregoire, Director of Food and Drink, Mintel Reports Canada, said:

“By and large, Canadians have a rich food culture centered around home cooking, and as many contend with high inflation, the ability to cook at home translates to the ability to save money. Consumers’ increased interest in scratch cooking opens up opportunities for brands to promote cooking, including pre-portioned kits with clear, easy-to-follow instructions. Although consumer interest in eating out has rebounded, improved cooking skills stand to be a long-term benefit for companies more reliant on at-home occasions, which will undoubtedly come into greater focus should Canada experience continued economic volatility.”

When planning or cooking meals, ease matters most

When preparing meals to make at home, six in 10 (63%) Canadians agree that ease is the most important factor, followed by whether or not the meal is healthy (55%) and the time it takes to prepare (51%). That said, only 38% say that low-priced ingredients matter when cooking or preparing home-cooked meals.

Canadians’ strong desire for convenience is further proven when it comes to trying new recipes: only a quarter (24%) say that trying a new recipe is important when planning/cooking home-cooked meals versus 44% who say familiarity is important.

“Despite the rising cost of groceries, the price of ingredients has less of an impact on what meals consumers make compared to factors like ease, speed, and health, indicating that value can be conveyed in ways other than price. Convenience also plays a critical role in experimentation. While new recipes can be exciting, they also come with a level of uncertainty. Our research shows that consumers like the idea of being able to prepare meals without needing to dedicate all of their concentration to it and they gravitate to what they know. For brands innovating in food and drink, this points to the importance of grounding new offerings in what is already familiar to consumers,” continued Gregoire.

Canadians feel a strong emotional connection to cooking

Finally, an overwhelming majority of Canadians say that meals made from scratch by oneself are more satisfying (88%) and that cooking with others is a good way to connect (79%). Seven in 10 go so far as to associate cooking with relaxation and stress management (72%).

“Brands have the opportunity to engage with consumers by connecting to the belief that cooking at home is a flexible way to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, as well as feel a sense of accomplishment. Greater focus is being placed on mental health, including its connection to food and drink. Brands that promote the kitchen as a sanctuary from day-to-day stresses and showcase how their products, such as meal kits, contribute to alleviating that stress, will resonate,” concluded Gregoire.