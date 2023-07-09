Jeanne Beker To Co-Host Power Of Giving Gala

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation will host the Power of Giving Gala at a private property in Thunder Beach. This year’s event, presented by Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage, will have both in-person and virtual attendance options and be co-hosted by former GBGH board member and registered nurse, Sara Lankshear and Jeanne Beker.

Jeanne Beker is one of Canada’s most recognized celebrities, as a founding member of MuchMusic and the iconic host of Fashion Television. Her personal breast cancer journey, which began in 2022, has provided her with a rich, eye-opening experience and a new purpose and platform for sharing wisdom and inspiration. Jeanne also speaks about the passion and resiliency it takes to be a trailblazing, successful entrepreneur — and the balance necessary to survive and thrive.

“It is exciting to have Jeanne Beker join us for this year’s Power of Giving Gala,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “She has a powerful personal story to share, and her experience highlights how important an MRI is for fast, accurate diagnosis. We are thankful for her bravery and candour in sharing her journey, and are honoured to have her inspire us on September 16.”

In addition to hearing from Jeanne Beker, guests attending in person will enjoy an outdoor experience including welcome cocktail, delicious hors d’oeuvres from Feast Catering, and live musical entertainment from award-winning performance group, BLuSoul and talented violinist Alireza Firoozi. Through ticket sales, live and online auction, fundraising and sales of Georgian Bay (Gbay) Bags, the event plans to raise $305,000 to help bring an MRI to GBGH.

“Investing in MRI technology will mean that people in our community – our neighbours, friends, and family members – can get the answers they need closer to home,” says Kraftscik. “Together, our community must raise $4-million to fund the purchase and installation of the MRI at GBGH, and focusing on this priority at the Gala is going to help bring awareness to this critical project.”

Tickets to attend the Power of Giving Gala in person are $150 each, while virtual tickets are free. The in-person event begins at 5pm, following by the live stream at 7pm.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to register, visit www.GIVE2GBGH.ca or contact the Foundation office (foundation@gbgh.on.ca or 705-526-4483).