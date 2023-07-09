Jaws Of Life Added To Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Equipment

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department recently accepted delivery of their newly purchased extrication equipment, commonly known as the Jaws of Life. This equipment, manufactured by Hurst Jaws of Life, is specifically designed for vehicle rescues and will greatly enhance the department’s capabilities. The state-of-the-art hydraulic rescue tools are battery operated and waterproof up to three meters, allowing for effective rescues even in secluded areas such as snowmobile and ATV trails.

The newly acquired equipment consists of two sets, each including the following tools:

S 789 E3 Cutter

SP 555 E3 Spreader

R 522 E3 Ram

One set will be located at Station 2 in Port Cunnington, Lake of Bays, while the other set will be housed at Station 1 in the Town of Huntsville.

To ensure that firefighters are proficient in using the life-saving equipment, a series of free training sessions were conducted. These sessions were facilitated by and courtesy of Code 4 Fire & Rescue Specialist Jason Defosse, allowing the firefighters to familiarize themselves with the new tools.

Overall, the addition of these advanced rescue tools significantly enhances the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department’s ability to deliver effective emergency services, enabling them to perform extrication-type rescues with greater efficiency