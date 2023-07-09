Investing In Gravenhurst 2023 – Parks-Related Projects

The Town of Gravenhurst is planning to move ahead with various parks-related improvement projects.
Review our list below for details (or see the PDF version).
In the months ahead, watch for details on additional investments we are making.
|Wharf Splash Pad Structures
|New and much needed shade structures have been installed at our splash pad situated at 1111 Bay Street. Three in all, these shade structures not only offer shade, but additional seating for patrons using this facility.
Completed May 2023
|St. James Cemetery Fence Upgrade
|Installation of a new 340 ft (103 metres) length of black polycoat chain link fence on south perimeter of St. James Cemetery.
Completed May 2023
|Muskoka Wharf Boardwalk Upgrades
|Replacement of various sections of the Wharf boardwalk.
Estimated completion: Late summer
|Muskoka Bay Park Baseball Diamond
|To ensure ball containment, a hoistable barrier net will be installed on a portion of the outside perimeter of the baseball diamond located at Muskoka Bay Park (700 Muskoka Rd. 169). The hoistable barrier netting will span from the first base line to centre field.
Estimated completion: mid-to-late July
|Various Parks and Trails
|As part of a multi-year initiative, the Town will replace andor upgrade several stair and bridge structures within our park and recreational trail systems. 2023 projects include Peninsula Trail, Cooper’s Falls and Ungerman Gateway Park. 10 new accessible picnic tables will also be situated at various parks and open spaces throughout the Town. For more information on our recreational trail system, visit Gravenhurst.ca/Trails
Estimated completion: 2023
|Muskoka Wharf Hockey Boards
|The decades old (outside) hockey boards situated at 1111 Bay St. have been removed in preparation of the installation of new (outside) hockey boards which are intended to be more functional than that of the former structure (i.e. end board containment netting).
Estimated completion: Late summer
|Solar Radar Speed Signs in Multiple Locations
|As part of a multi-year initiative, the Town continues with acquire solar radar speed signs. In 2022, 5 solar radar signs were acquired and installed. Three are scheduled to be acquired in 2023. Locations to be determined.
Estimated completion: Fall