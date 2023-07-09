Bancroft OPP Recover Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs, Vehicles

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine and members of the OPP Bancroft Detachment executed two search warrants on a property in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Multiple items such as Firearms, ammunition, drugs, vehicles, recovered stolen property and a large quantity of cash was seized.

As a result of the investigation, Steven Scott Scott, 46 years of Maynooth has been charged with:

· Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking,

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,

· Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm,

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000,

· Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,

· Three counts of Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000,

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and

· Seven counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 7th, 2023.

Police remind owners to take photographs of their property and serial numbers to protect themselves and their property.

To report suspicious activity around your home or cottage please remember to contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or in an emergency dial 911.