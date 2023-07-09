Suspected Arson After Saturday Night Fire In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating an arson that occurred at a north end residence last night.

On July 8, 2023, at 9:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP received information from Orillia Fire regarding a house fire on Cowan Street . A short time later, officers arrived on scene and the house was fully engulfed.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police believe there were people in the area when the fire started. The home had been surrounded by construction fencing for more than a year.

A witness told Muskoka411 they could see the smoke from Memorial Ave.

Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash cam footage or home surveillance video or photos from the area from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).