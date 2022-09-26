Wilberforce Resident Faces Charges After Fail To Remain Collision

The Peterborough County OPP responded to a collision on Lakefield Road at 3:30 am yesterday morning.

The complainant reported that a truck left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The complainant also reported that they observed the driver fleeing the scene on foot. The driver was located at a nearby grocery store and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. No injuries were reported at the time of the collision. The area was without power for eight hours while crew members from Hydro One repaired the damaged pole.

Daniel Kay (age 26) from Wilberforce, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

• Operation while impaired-alcohol

• Fail to remain

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on November 2, 2022.