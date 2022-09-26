Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Current details:

Significant rainfall possible through Tuesday.

Hazard:

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive persistent showers or thunderstorms.

Timing:

Until Tuesday night.

Localized flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas is possible.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for some areas.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.