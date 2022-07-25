Whistle Dog Is Returning To A&W Restaurants Across Canada July 25

Take one fan in Manitoba for instance – a dedicated Whistle Dog warrior that went out of his way to comment on every single A&W Instagram post since 2021 saying, “Bring back the Whistle Dog!”

Then there’s a Calgary morning radio show host who even started an online petition to get the Whistle Dog back.

A&W listened and is delivering. The Whistle Dog is returning to A&W Restaurants across Canada on July 25th, for a limited time.

The Whistle Dog is nested in a toasted bun with relish, topped with real cheddar cheese, and bacon.

“Our guests have been very persistent,” says Amanda Wang, Director of National Promotions and Loyalty at A&W. “Given our new partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, this felt like the perfect summer to bring back the Whistle Dog and give the people what they want.”

To celebrate its limited-time return, A&W is releasing “Bring Back the Whistle Dog”, a hot dog-umentary about the cult menu item and the lengths its diehard fans have gone through to get it back. While Canadians can get their hands on a Whistle Dog on July 25th, they’ll have to wait until August 12th to watch the irreverent dog-umentary, which will be accessible via A&W’s social channels and YouTube.