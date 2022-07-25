One Person Taken To Hospital After Serious Collision In Severn Township

Orillia OPP are investigating a serious single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Severn Township.

On July 23, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency services responded to a single ATV rollover, where the driver was ejected, on Taylor Line in Severn Township. The lone rider, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital, and later transported to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge with serious injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, events leading up to it or have any information in relation to this investigation, to please call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.