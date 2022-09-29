When To Call Police For Bear Sightings

The OPP has responded to several bear sightings recently across the region. The public is reminded that black bears that come into a populated area aren’t always a threat to public safety. The following explains who to contact about encounters with bears.

Emergency Situations

CALL 911 if a black bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behavior, such as:

§ Entering a school yard when school is in session;

§ Stalking people and lingering at the site;

§ Entering or trying to enter a residence;

§ Wandering into a public gathering; and,

§ Killing livestock/pets and is lingering at the site.

Ontario Provincial Police is the first responder with respect to an emergency situation. At the request of the police, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will respond to emergency situations to assist.

Non-Emergency Encounters

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a black bear is:

§ Roaming around, checking garbage cans;

§ Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored;

§ In a tree;

§ Pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue; and,

§ Moving through a backyard or field but is not lingering.

This line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week from April 1 until Nov. 30. Trained staff can provide advice to you about black bear behaviour, how to avoid human-bear conflicts, and how to remove attractants from your property.