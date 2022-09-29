Temperatures Near Or Below Freezing Overnight Into Friday Morning

Frost advisory issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected overnight into Friday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.