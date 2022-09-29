Two People Injured After Crash On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

On September 29, 2022, at 8:24 a.m., Orillia OPP attended the scene of a two vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 just south of Line 7 in Oro-Medonte Township.
The collision involved a pick-up truck and a dump-truck that was loaded with gravel. As a result of the collision, the dump-truck caught fire.
The driver of the dump-truck sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the pick-up truck sustained serious injuries.
As a result of the collision, Highway 11 Southbound was closed while emergency services worked to clear the highway and has since reopened.