What The World Cup Could Do For Canadian Soccer

There have been numerous instances of Canada coming together as one, for various reasons, over the last few years, and co-hosting the FIFA World Cup was just the latest example of the outpouring of pride its citizens have in this country. The disappointment of Les Rouges being knocked out in the round of 16 was huge, but the fact that the team did so well, and was so well supported, could be a watershed moment for soccer in Canada.

The US, and to a lesser extent Mexico, may have attracted most of the headlines, but Canada hosting the world’s biggest and most prestigious soccer tournament is transformative, pushing the sport forward like the 1994 World Cup did for the US. Soccer was by no means unknown in Canada before this summer, but things could really change now.

There will be more coverage of the domestic game, as well as the international teams, more Canadian players being touted for big-money moves to the elite leagues of Europe, and, yes, more coverage of soccer in all the best Canadian sportsbooks. MyTopSportsbooks is the place to find out about those sites, but this cannot be just a momentary spike in interest. The World Cup happening right here in Canada should be the start of something incredible for Canadian soccer.

World Cup Achievement

Canada had qualified for a World Cup finals before and even played in the last edition in 2022. But the 2026 World being played on home soil was different, and the squad recorded a number of firsts that can be built on over the coming years. A first-ever point was won in the opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and then there was the first-ever win with the thrashing of Qatar.

The loss to Switzerland was a blow, as it meant that Les Rouges would not play in Canada again. But they showed their talent in Los Angeles when they won a first-ever World Cup knockout game against South Africa. These are the types of achievements that could have created Canadian soccer fans for life.

Recent Times in Canadian Soccer

Although Canada qualified for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, there was no ongoing benefit or national transformation. The three defeats came and went, and the team was lowly ranked when FIFA first set up their system around the time of the 1994 World Cup. Things got even worse throughout the 2000s, with the team falling as low as 122nd in the world at one point.

Poor performances, and the resulting drop in world rankings, was matched by the dysfunction of those governing the sport in Canada at the time. It has only been in the last decade or so that the team has improved, as well as the way the game is run in this country. Now, all aspects of Canadian soccer seem to be working together.

The National Teams Lead the Way

Domestic clubs are the lifeblood of soccer, but in a country where hockey will always be number one (even though soccer is the most participated-in sport), the performance of the national teams is all-important. The women’s team has won Olympic gold and is currently ranked ninth in the world, so it has been the men who have had some catching up to do.

The last four years have been the most impressive in Canadian men’s soccer history. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup was massive, but there was also regional success, where the team reached the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup. Now the target must be winning the CONCACAF title and qualifying, once again, for the World Cup. Success at a national level will bring even more fans and investment to the sport.

CPL and NSL

When it comes to domestic soccer teams, most of the attention goes to those competing in Major League Soccer. Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver (for now) are the best teams in the country, and like the Canadian teams in other North American major leagues, they will attract the most fans.

But the launch of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2019 is one of the most important things to happen to soccer in this country for a long time. Developing a purely national league is the best way to produce the stars of tomorrow and inspire children across Canada. Almost 90% of players at this year’s World Cup semifinals debuted in their home countries, and that is where the foundations for success are built.

The way the CPL and the Northern Super League (NSL) were so visible during this year’s World Cup is a good sign of how much bigger they can get in the years ahead. The NSL is the top-tier women’s soccer league in Canada and was launched only last year. But news of an expansion team for 2027 and higher visibility is a real positive for the sport here.

Develop the Culture and the Infrastructure

Although Canada may have more work to do than either of its co-hosts when it comes to soccer culture and support, it is not as if the country is starting from scratch. What is needed is that the soccer culture and infrastructure already present across the nation be developed and improved.

Further investment and coverage are needed now, off the back of a successful World Cup, to grow soccer yet further in Canada. More people tuned in to watch Les Rouges play Morocco than watched the opening game of the NHL season last year, so the demand is obviously there.

Now, those in charge of the game in Canada must capitalize on the goodwill and support that has grown in the last two months thanks to the World Cup. Hockey might always be most people’s go-to sport here, but the sky is the limit for soccer.