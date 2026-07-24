New District-Owned Corporation To Own And Operate Factory To Rapidly Deliver Housing

Learn more and complete the survey by Friday, August 7

Muskoka, ON – Affordable housing is an issue in Muskoka and beyond. Building is costly and takes time. However, there is an opportunity to build homes better and faster to support housing for everyone.

To get people into homes faster and save on construction costs, District of Muskoka Council is considering creating a separate corporation to own and operate a factory that uses robotics to construct and rapidly deliver non-market housing. This corporation would be governed by a skills-based Board of Directors and run by dedicated management and staff. Non-market housing refers to housing delivered outside the private market. It is typically government, non-profit, or cooperative-owned and/or operated. Rent is set to meet community need rather than maximize profit and is typically at least 20% below average market rents.

The community is encouraged to visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/housing-faster to learn more about this innovative solution and to provide their feedback by completing a short survey. The survey should take approximately 8 to 10 minutes to complete. Feedback will help the District understand what matters most as Council considers next steps. The survey is open until Friday, August 7, 2026.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on housing across the District. However, this is not enough. For many people, the wait is still too long to find a safe, affordable place to live,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District of Muskoka. “We must think differently and act boldly to save taxpayer dollars and build housing faster. We have a unique opportunity and the time to act is now. Thank you in advance to everyone for taking the time to complete this important survey, as we help create new affordable housing in Muskoka.”

Watch a video from Jeff Lehman, District Chair, who shares details about the initiative and survey: Watch Video Here



Where to go for more information:

Please visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/housing-faster to: