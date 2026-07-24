Police Find Impaired Driver On Howland Drive In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Howland Drive, in the Town of Huntsville. Officers attended and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation Sherry Slater, 49-years-old of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

SLATER was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.