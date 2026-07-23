Bracebridge OPP Issue Eight Charges After Traffic Stop

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 400.

On Monday, July 20, 2026 at 12:45 p.m., a member of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team was conducting patrols on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township and conducted a traffic stop to investigate a Highway Traffic Act Offense. The officer arrested the driver, and a subsequent search of the vehicle located a firearm.

Police have charged 42-year-old Michael Phillips of Sudbury, ON with the following:

Operation while Prohibited

Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

Driving while under Suspension

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Along with several related firearms offenses

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 24, 2026 to answer to his charges.