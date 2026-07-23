Blood Supply Drops 20%; Donors Needed Now To Replenish Lifesaving Essentials

Canadian Blood Services is calling on eligible people across Canada to book a blood donation appointment after the blood supply declined by nearly 20 per cent since June 1. There are now limited days on hand of several blood types — levels that are not sustainable for patient care should this trend not reverse itself.

Every week, Canadian Blood Services needs approximately 18,000 booked blood donation appointments to keep pace with hospital demand. Over the past six weeks, appointments have fallen short by 1,500 to 2,500 each week, requiring a draw on existing inventory to meet patient needs. While a seasonal decline in donations is expected during the summer months and factored into planning, appointment bookings have fallen well below typical summer patterns. Donors of all blood types are needed now to help replenish the blood supply and keep pace with hospital demand.

“We’ve seen the blood supply decline by about 20 per cent in just a matter of weeks and we need more donors to come forward now to reverse this decline,” said Ron Vezina, vice-president, donor engagement and corporate reputation, Canadian Blood Services. “Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, so today’s donation will quickly make its way to a patient. We need to ensure hospitals have the blood they need for everyday care and emergencies, especially as we head into the August long weekend when trauma cases and other urgent care needs could see an increase.”

To provide more opportunities to give, additional weekend appointments have been added at many donor centres and whole blood donation appointments are available at several plasma donor centres.

“A strong, healthy Canada depends on people showing up for one another,” added Vezina. “Whether you’re a new or returning donor, now is the time to book an appointment. Better yet, bring a friend and experience what you get when you give together. It’s a rewarding way to connect during the summer.”

If you’ve already booked an appointment, keeping it is essential. If you can’t make your appointment, cancelling in advance allows someone else to donate in your place.

Eligible donors are urged to book an appointment as soon as possible at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE. If you’re unable to donate today, please make an appointment sometime this summer.