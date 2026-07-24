Ontario Investing $500,000 To Renovate Pointe Au Baril Complex Community Rink

Upgrades will promote economic development through local sport and recreation

NEWS

The Ontario government is investing $500,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help the Township of The Archipelago renovate and upgrade the Pointe Au Baril Complex (PABPlex) Community Rink. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, the province is making strategic investments to build stronger, healthier and more self-reliant northern communities by revitalizing important local infrastructure, increasing local tourism and helping residents stay healthy and active.

“Our government is pleased to invest in community infrastructure across northern Ontario that promotes economic development, strengthens local connections, supports active lifestyles and enhances quality of life,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Adding a roof to the PABPlex Community Rink will create a safer, more accessible space protected from the elements, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy recreation and sports year-round, while contributing to a healthier, more prosperous community.”

The Township of The Archipelago, a municipality within the District of Parry Sound, is using NOHFC funding to enhance the outdoor PABPlex Community Rink through the installation of a steel roof, LED lighting and an outdoor storage building. The storage building will provide space for equipment and serve as a change area for rink users. The new roof structure will protect the rink from the elements, significantly extending the facility’s lifespan and reducing maintenance. The covered rink will also increase the versatility of the facility by supporting a wider range of seasonal sports, recreational activities and community programming throughout the year. These improvements will create a more resilient, functional and energy-efficient community asset that contributes to local economic growth.

“The project to construct a roof over the existing community rink will create a versatile, covered space that enhances recreational opportunities and community gatherings throughout all four seasons,” said Bert Liverance, Reeve of the Township of The Archipelago. “This investment will support the health, well-being, and vibrancy of our community for years to come while advancing the Township’s strategic priorities of delivering sustainable, cost-effective services and demonstrating strong community leadership. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Province of Ontario, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), and everyone whose efforts contributed to securing this important funding.”

“Investing in outdoor recreational spaces is important for communities across rural and Northern Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This investment will improve the outdoor rink in Pointe au Baril and create more opportunities for residents to enjoy it throughout the year. I’m grateful to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for recognizing the value of this important community project.”

“After many years the Pointe au Baril community is so excited to see the covered roof for our rink become a reality,” said Anna Allevato, Raise the Roof Steering Committee. “Thank you to MPP Graydon Smith, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and the Province of Ontario for this vital investment in Pointe au Baril’s future. This grant brings us two-thirds of the way to our $750,000 goal for an all-weather covered rink — a space for hockey, skating, pickleball, markets, and community gatherings, countless community activities rain or shine. Many community groups have already come forward to help us raise over $30,000 to get us started, now it’s time for the rest of our community to help us close the gap. Let’s Raise the Roof!”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities