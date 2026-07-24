Muskoka Hockey Hosting Annual Community Day At Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Muskoka Hockey is bringing professional NHL talent to Bracebridge for a special community event at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre on Thursday, July 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The day will feature an open skate and practice session where community members can watch a variety of NHL players showcase their skills in drills, practices, and a friendly scrimmage. Seating for up to 800 spectators will be available in the Muskoka Lumber Arena on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the on-ice activities, young hockey fans will have the opportunity to meet the players during an autograph signing session in the Muskoka Leon’s Auditorium. The signing will be limited to 150 participants between the ages of 3 and 17 to allow the players to focus on their youngest supporters.

Pre-registration is required for the autograph session and will open on Monday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. at bracebridge.ca/programs.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 30

Thursday, July 30 Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m.

10 to 11:30 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. Location: Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, 56 Salmon Avenue

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, 56 Salmon Avenue Open skate and practice: Free, first-come, first-served seating for 800 spectators. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Manna Food Bank.

Free, first-come, first-served seating for 800 spectators. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Manna Food Bank. Autograph signing: Limited to 150 participants aged 3 to 17; pre-registration is required.

For more information and to register for the autograph signing, visit bracebridge.ca/programs.