Severn Bridge Resident Larry Brassard Announces Bid For Council Seat

From Larry Brassard



Former Fire Chief enters political arena in Gravenhurst

Severn Bridge resident Larry Brassard filed his nomination papers today at Gravenhurst Town Hall to enter the upcoming race for a seat on Town Council.

Brassard is the second resident to run for election in the newly defined Ward 3.

“There are several important issues facing our community, and I’d like to provide some added common sense and experience to the discussions that are approaching”, he said. “Development is always a concern when we talk about environmental impact and the ecology of Muskoka, and my perspective is that the needs of the local community should always take precedence in discussions about where and how to grow.”

He pointed to other issues such as roads, the impact and cost of local government, and the growing concern about affordable housing and homelessness as being important to those in his neighborhood.

As a public servant for over 40 years, Brassard has observed firsthand how Councils and staff approach issues, and he believes he brings strong insight to the table on how staff, the public, and Councils can work together to achieve results that favour area ratepayers.

“Working with you; working for you” will be the underlying theme of my efforts if elected, and that starts with listening closely to what the community’s vision is for the future.”

Brassard’s first big attempt to engage the constituents in Ward 3 will be at the Severn Bridge fall fair on September 12th, where he will be present. After that, he plans to hit the streets!