Theft Causes $60,000 In Damages, Penetanguishene Resident Charged

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have arrested and charged an individual in connection with a large-scale copper theft investigation in Tiny Township.

On July 20, 2026, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a reported theft at a construction and quarry site on Lafontaine Road East in Tiny Township.

The investigation determined that sometime between July 18 and 19, a suspect entered the property on a motorized electric-style tricycle, accessed secured storage containers, and removed copper electrical wiring from a piece of heavy equipment.

The theft caused approximately $60,000 in damage, rendering the equipment inoperable and disrupting the company’s operations.

Investigators later identified a suspect who had allegedly sold stolen copper and brass to a local scrap metal recycler. Police subsequently recovered copper and brass that was confirmed to have originated from the construction site.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin Sovey, a 55 year old of Penetanguishene, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Break and Enter a Place with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Mischief to Property Over $5,000

Theft Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP reminds the public that thefts involving copper and other recyclable metals can have significant impacts on businesses, construction projects, and critical infrastructure. Police encourage the public to report suspicious activity involving construction sites, utility infrastructure, and scrap metal recycling facilities.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.