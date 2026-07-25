Ramara Welcomes Second Physician To Local Medical Practice

The Township of Ramara, in collaboration with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) and the Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee (OLCPR), is pleased to announce that a second physician will be joining the Ramara Medical Centre in Brechin.

Dr. Mehdi Dadashi, an experienced family physician with 20 years of clinical experience in family medicine and emergency care, will begin serving the Ramara community this fall. His arrival represents another important step in addressing local health-care needs and expanding access to primary care services for residents.

“Welcoming Dr. Dadashi to Ramara is tremendous news for our community,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Together with Dr. Mo, Dr. Dadashi will help create a strong primary care network in Ramara, providing residents with greater access to family medicine and connected health services close to home. We are grateful to our partners at the Couchiching Ontario Health Team and the Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee for their continued support in helping bring physicians to our community.”

Dr. Dadashi will join Dr. Anoushka Mohammadiankhorasani (Dr. Mo), who has now opened her practice at the Ramara Medical Centre in Brechin, and is connecting with patients. Together, the two physicians will help expand access to primary care services for residents and strengthen local health-care options closer to home.

Dr. Dadashi brings 20 years of clinical experience in family medicine and emergency care. Throughout his career, he has provided comprehensive primary care to patients of all ages, including chronic disease management, preventive care, health promotion, and urgent medical care. He has also worked extensively in hospital and emergency settings managing acute and complex medical conditions. In addition to joining the Ramara Medical Centre, Dr. Dadashi will provide services at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

“Recruiting physicians to rural communities requires collaboration, innovation and a strong local commitment,” said Dr. Kim McIntosh, Primary Care Physician Lead for the Couchiching Ontario Health Team. “The addition of Dr. Dadashi further strengthens our local health-care system and enhances our ability to connect residents with comprehensive, team-based care close to home.”

“I am honoured and excited to join the Ramara community and become part of its growing health-care team. Family medicine allows physicians to build lasting relationships with patients and families while supporting their health through every stage of life,” said Dr. Dadashi. “I have already experienced the warmth and welcoming spirit of the community and am grateful for the support shown by local leaders and health-care partners. I look forward to serving the residents of Ramara and working alongside my colleagues to provide accessible, compassionate, and high-quality care close to home.”

The Ramara Medical Centre will operate as part of the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Primary Care Network, where local health-care providers work together to improve access to integrated, high-quality care. Through this partnership, patients benefit from access to a broader team of health-care professionals, including allied health supports provided through the Couchiching Family Health Team.

How to Become a Patient:

Priority will continue to be given to Ramara residents as part of this local physician recruitment initiative.

Dr. Mo is now connecting with patients and will be conducting meet-and-greet appointments. Health Care Connect continues to actively match patients with Dr. Mo and will begin matching patients with Dr. Dadashi.

Residents who have not yet registered and are interested in becoming a patient of Dr. Mo or Dr. Dadashi should register through Health Care Connect at:

Phone: 1-800-445-1822 or call 811

Website: ontario.ca/HealthCareConnect

Residents who are already registered with Health Care Connect do not need to register again and should monitor their email for further information. If your contact information has changed, please contact Health Care Connect to ensure your information is up to date.

Residents who are already attached to a primary health care provider and are interested in becoming a patient of the new physicians in Ramara are encouraged to register with Health Care Connect. Patients do not need to leave their current physician to go on the Health Care Connect list.

Individuals requiring assistance with the registration process may contact Emily at the Couchiching Ontario Health Team at 705-329-3649 ext. 241.

For more information on health-care services in Ramara, visit ramara.ca/HealthCare.