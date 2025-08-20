West Parry Sound OPP Lay Drug Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a person with drug related offences after a call from a concerned citizen.

On August 12, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m. officers received a call regarding a possible impaired driver stopped at a gas station on Henvey Inlet First Nation. Officers attended to investigate the driver’s sobriety. Through further investigation officers located approximately two kilograms of suspected cocaine in the driver’s vehicle with an estimated street value of $200,000.

Zachary Tucker , 28-years-old from Sioux Lookout was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused was held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and is scheduled to appear on September 15, 2025.