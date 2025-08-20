Knife Point Robbery Has Huntsville OPP Looking For Suspect

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Main Street in Huntsville and are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Main Street in the Town of Huntsville. The suspect entered the store and demanded the employee empty the register into a plastic bag while brandishing a hunting style knife from his pant pocket.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6, wearing a camo style jacket with hood, dark pants, and a black face cover (photo attached).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence #E251120536. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.