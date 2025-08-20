Rotary Orillia Classic & Custom Car Show

The Rotary Club of Orillia hosted the 25th Annual Rotary Orillia Custom & Classic Car Show on Saturday, August 16, 2025 in historic downtown Orillia. Over 200 car owners displayed their vehicles all in the name of charity and worked alongside 26 volunteers from the Rotary Club of Orillia to bring a fantastic show to downtown Orillia.

Prize $$ Winners

The Rotary Club is excited to announce that the winner of the $3500 complete engine rebuild giveaway that was generously sponsored by Parry Automotive, was won by Cameron Henderson! Congratulations Cameron!

The 50/50 draw with net winnings of over $2000, was won by Mike Osbourne! Congratulations Mike! All proceeds from the event will be passed right back into the local community through the Rotary Club of Orillia.

Sponsorship Recognition

The Rotary Club is proud to recognize Bumper to Bumper, Downtown Orillia BIA and Parry Automotive as GOLD sponsors of the Rotary Downtown Orillia Car Show. Their continued support helped us deliver a memorable experience for both car owners and the public while raising funds for important causes. They would also like to recognize their Silver sponsors – Costco Wholesale, Northern Transmission Plus, Worksite Clothing and Boot Co, Orillia District Chamber of Commerce, Thor Motors, Simcoe County Auto and RV Outlet, Sunshine Superwash.