Rotary Orillia Classic & Custom Car Show

The Rotary Club of Orillia hosted the 25th Annual Rotary Orillia Custom & Classic Car Show on Saturday, August 16, 2025 in historic downtown Orillia. Over 200 car owners displayed their vehicles all in the name of charity and worked alongside 26 volunteers from the Rotary Club of Orillia to bring a fantastic show to downtown Orillia.
Prize $$ Winners
The Rotary Club is excited to announce that the winner of the $3500 complete engine rebuild giveaway that was generously sponsored by Parry Automotive, was won by Cameron Henderson! Congratulations Cameron!
The 50/50 draw with net winnings of over $2000, was won by Mike Osbourne! Congratulations Mike! All proceeds from the event will be passed right back into the local community through the Rotary Club of Orillia.
Sponsorship Recognition
The Rotary Club is proud to recognize Bumper to Bumper, Downtown Orillia BIA and Parry Automotive as GOLD sponsors of the Rotary Downtown Orillia Car Show. Their continued support helped us deliver a memorable experience for both car owners and the public while raising funds for important causes. They would also like to recognize their Silver sponsors – Costco Wholesale, Northern Transmission Plus, Worksite Clothing and Boot Co, Orillia District Chamber of Commerce, Thor Motors, Simcoe County Auto and RV Outlet, Sunshine Superwash.
Bronze sponsors – Gilbert Guitars, Mariposa Auto, Orillia Chevrolet Buick GMC, Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre and CSN Collision
Photos and more information
Check out the event wrap up page with lots of photos and heartfelt thank-yous to all of the car owners, sponsors, volunteers and vendors that made this event happen!
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Orillia, the car show, or how you can get involved, visit RotaryOrillia.com. For more on the global impact of Rotary, visit rotary.org.