Weekend OPP Marine Patrol Nets Mariners Without Lifejackets

Weekend marine patrol by members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP charged five mariners for failing to have sufficient lifejackets for everyone aboard their vessels while checking 43 vessels for required safety equipment and signs of impairment.

During the officers 35 hours of patrol on area waterways between August 13-17, 2025, 15 operators were educated and three more were charged with Canada Shipping Act violations with one operator being charged with a liquor related offence. One vessel operator was required to provide a breath sample on the roadside screening device resulting in a 3-day drivers licence suspension in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. This particular investigation was the result of a vessel stop in the dark hours of Saturday night of a personal watercraft being operated without navigation lights in the Main Channel of Honey Harbour.

Wearing your lifejacket while on the water will increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into the water. Be prepared by having the appropriate number of approved lifejackets and or floater suits on board for all vessel occupants.

Educating Young Mariners to Wear Their Lifejackets

The “I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket” water safety program has been in place on OPP patrolled waterways for many years and continues to enjoy great success in educating young mariners in North Simcoe the value in having and wearing your lifejacket while on the water.

Remember, if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy and always have an eye to the sky for changing weather conditions.