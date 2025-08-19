Get Soaked At The So-Long Summer Splash In Bracebridge

Get ready to trade your flip-flops for fire hoses! The Bracebridge Fire Department (BFD) is turning up the fun and cooling things down with its So-Long Summer Splash on Wednesday, August 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Annie Williams Memorial Park.

This is no ordinary water fight – this is your chance to take aim at the firefighters themselves. Bring your water guns, bathing suits, and best water battle strategies, because the BFD crew will be armed with their own powerful tools to make sure you get just as drenched as they do. The ladder truck will be stationed with its aerial hose, there will be water filling stations and more to keep you cool and competitive. Water balloons are not permitted.

In between the soaking and splashing, kids and adults alike can:

Climb aboard fire trucks and see them up close;

Meet the team of firefighters who keep our community safe; and

Learn essential fire safety tips in a fun and interactive way.

Whether you’re a mini water warrior or a grown-up kid at heart, you won’t want to miss this evening of good-natured soaking before school bells start ringing again. Admission is free, just bring your swimsuit, smile, water gun and a towel.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 27

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Annie Williams Memorial Park, Bracebridge