Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser Doubles Goal, Raising $40,000

Maple Leaf Marinas’ 6th Annual Event Brings Six-Year Total to Over $156,000

Maple Leaf Marinas (MLM) is proud to announce the record-breaking success of its 6th Annual Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser, held over the Civic Holiday weekend from Friday, August 1 through Monday, August 4. Thanks to the incredible generosity of boaters, community partners, and staff, the event raised an outstanding $40,000 — doubling the original $20,000 goal — and bringing the total raised since the fundraiser began in 2020 to over $156,000.

During the event, boaters fueled up at any of MLM’s 21 locations, with up to 20¢ per litre of fuel pumped donated directly to six hospital foundations across Central Ontario:

• Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

• Huntsville Hospital Foundation

• West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation

• South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

• RVH Foundation

• Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation

“This year’s results exceeded all expectations,” said Derek Lubert, President, Maple Leaf Marinas. “The generosity of our boating community, our partners, and our dedicated team is truly inspiring, and these funds will have a meaningful impact on healthcare in our regions.” MLM extends heartfelt thanks to its generous supporters, including Mayes Martin Ltd., Bowman Fuels Ltd., Parry Sound/Huntsville Fuels, McDougall Energy, MD Marine Insurance, Dealerplan, TeamLTD, and Dockside Publishing.

For more information on the Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser and participating marinas, visit

