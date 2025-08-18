Ontario Doubling Fire Protection Grant To Protect More Firefighters

As part of its plan to protect Ontario and keep communities safe, the Ontario government is increasing this year’s Fire Protection Grant funding from $10 million to $20 million. The investment will help municipal fire departments expand cancer prevention initiatives and improve emergency response to lithium-ion battery related incidents.

“Firefighters are always there when we need them, running towards danger to protect our homes and our communities,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “That is why we’re doubling this year’s Fire Protection Grant, giving firefighters across the province the tools they need to stay safe and effectively respond to life threatening emergencies.”

The Fire Protection Grant is available to municipal fire departments for both new and existing initiatives. Eligible projects include:

Equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment that enhance municipal cancer prevention initiatives

Equipment and supplies for lithium-ion battery incident response

Minor infrastructure upgrades and modernization, including enhanced broadband and internet connectivity

“This funding increase demonstrates the commitment to firefighter health and safety. The Fire Protection Grant allows municipalities to address their individual needs to support firefighters on the front lines by giving them the tools to protect themselves and do their jobs effectively,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “With the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires, this increased funding is another major step towards keeping Ontario’s firefighters and communities safe and I encourage the fire service to apply.”

Municipal fire departments can apply for funding starting August 13 until September 30, 2025. More information on eligibility and how to apply is available online through Transfer Payment Ontario (TPON).