Conflict At A Convenience Store In Bracebridge Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after investigating a conflict at a convenience store.

On August 19, 2025, at 2:00 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was flagged down by an employee at a convenience store on Wellington Street and Monck Road in Bracebridge after having a conflict with a patron. Officers located the patron in his vehicle and as a result of their investigation, charged 35-year-old Yash Pal of Hamilton, ON with Operation while Impaired- Over 80 and Novice Driver-B.A.C. above zero. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 23, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.