Annual Bracebridge Antique Show And Sale Starts Friday

The Bracebridge Antique Show and Sale will be held in the Agricultural Building at the JD Lang Activity Park, 331 Fraserburg Rd, Bracebridge. Selected Dealers: Canadiana, furniture, tools, lamps, persian rugs, jewellery, vinyl records, coins,- silver, china, paper items and advertising, dolls, pressed glass, toys, quilts and linens.

Friday: 4pm – 8pm

Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4 PM

Admission $5.00 Good for the weekend

Enjoy lunch from the Lions Club

Address:332 Fraserburg Rd, Bracebridge,