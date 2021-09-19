West Parry Sound OPP Issue Warning About Pills That Resemble Percocet’s

The West Parry Sound OPP along with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit would like to make people aware of a pill that resembles Percocet’s. These pills are stamped “TEC” but may not be Percocet’s or it may contain other substances mixed in with it such as fentanyl. These pills are very dangerous and may cause a person to overdose.

Symptoms of an early overdose can include:

Severe sleepiness

Slow heartbeat

Trouble breathing

Slow, shallow breathing or snoring

Cold, clammy skin

Trouble walking or talking

If you decide to take drugs, always have a friend with you and have naloxone available. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Even if you’ve taken drugs or have some on you, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you. Observers may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement. To encourage people to seek life-saving assistance the OPP is launching the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) public awareness campaign. The campaign runs August 31st – October 31st, 2021.

REMEMBER :