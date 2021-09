The Orillia OPP is seeking the help of the public to identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a theft and fraud in the Orillia area.

The suspect (pictured) is believed to have been involved in a theft from a Severn residence in the early hours of August 03, 2021. A fraud was then committed using the stolen property.

If you recognize the individual or vehicle, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).