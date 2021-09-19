Orillia OPP Removes Four Impaired Drivers From The Road

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged four impaired drivers, three of which were involved in collisions, in the Orillia area this week.

On September 14, 2021, shortly before midnight, officers were called to a business on Monarch Drive, where it was reported that an intoxicated person had gotten into the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers arrived prior to the vehicle leaving the parking lot and subsequently arrested the driver.

As a result, Heinrich Wiens, age 41, of Simcoe, ON, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear on October 19, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The following evening, shortly after 5 p.m., a vehicle collided with a building on Memorial Avenue and was seen driving from the scene. A Good Samaritan reported the incident to police and followed the vehicle until officers caught up with it in Oro-Medonte. The vehicle was stopped and officers began an impaired driving investigation.

The driver, Armand Teofilo, age 48, of Coldwater, ON, was arrested and subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure to stop after accident

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear on October 26, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Less than an hour later, officers were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Highway 11, near Coldwater Road, in which one of the drivers was suspected to be intoxicated. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver and an impaired driving investigation was commenced. The driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Kassidy Woudstra, age 24, of Ramara, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear on October 12, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On September 17, 2021, just after 7 p.m., officers were notified of a single vehicle collision in which a vehicle had hit a guardrail on Ramara Road 47. Upon arrival, officers detected signs of alcohol impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, the driver, Sarven Gul, age 39, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear on October 12, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.