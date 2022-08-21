West Parry Sound OPP Charge Male With Uttering Threats

On August 18, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. the Marine Unit of the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by detachment Crime Unit, OPP Critical Incident Command Unit (CIC), Crisis Negotiator, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, investigated a threats incident on Horse Island in Georgian Bay Carling Township.

As a result of the investigation, William Armstrong, 61 years- of-age of Maple, Ontario was arrested and charged with: