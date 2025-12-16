West Parry Sound OPP Charge Driver With Impaired After Collision

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 13, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Pickerel River Road in Henvey Inlet First Nation. Officers attended and initiated an impaired driving investigation and discovered the vehicle involved was stolen from Halton Region.

Christopher Rich, 37 years-of-age of Mississauga was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while prohibited – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Driving while under suspension – four counts

Possession of an identity document

Having care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 5, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.